Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $147,000 Investment in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the third quarter worth $506,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter valued at $506,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter valued at $617,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter valued at $1,518,000.

Shares of TWCTU opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

