Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Experience Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Experience Investment by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,481,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 281,630 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Experience Investment by 16.9% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 175,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Experience Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 684,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Experience Investment by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Experience Investment during the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPC opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Experience Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

