Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.84% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 118.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,038,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 562,480 shares in the last quarter.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

