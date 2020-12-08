Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 50,000 FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $375,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,000,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTOCU opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

