Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. ValuEngine cut Sage Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.84.

SAGE stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 159.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

