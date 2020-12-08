Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. ValuEngine cut Sage Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.84.
SAGE stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 159.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
