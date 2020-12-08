Samlyn Capital LLC Has $231,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 639,295 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,953 shares of company stock worth $994,576 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.