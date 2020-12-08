Samlyn Capital LLC Has $271,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 117,250 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Facebook by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 565,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,129,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $249,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,785.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,180 shares of company stock worth $152,800,001. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $285.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

