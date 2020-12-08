Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 141.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $172.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $181.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

