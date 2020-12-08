Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.46.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $208.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

