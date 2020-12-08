Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $230,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and sold 66,938 shares valued at $36,463,831. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $544.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

