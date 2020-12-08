Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $4.01 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Five Below at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $167.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

