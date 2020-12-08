Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $432,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after buying an additional 259,920 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after buying an additional 994,314 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,164,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

