Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $449,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 52.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 425.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 71,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in AMETEK by 25.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.