Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $7.01 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $91,743,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,800,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

GDRX opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

