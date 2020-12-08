Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $8.49 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 322,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2,178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 294,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 101,665 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 391,287 shares of company stock worth $13,483,791 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAR opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

