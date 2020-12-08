Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

