Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,878,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $87,936,000. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,817.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,709.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,547.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,761.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.