Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 52.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.28. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

