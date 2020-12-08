Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $276,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

