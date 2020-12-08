Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.46 and its 200 day moving average is $267.90.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

