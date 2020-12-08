Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $58,848,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 356,312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 321.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 315,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $137.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.50. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

