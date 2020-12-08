Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

