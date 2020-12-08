Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 38,707 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,707 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $419.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,742,085 shares of company stock valued at $402,423,353. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.