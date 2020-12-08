Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 38,707 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,707 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $419.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,742,085 shares of company stock valued at $402,423,353. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

