Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 55,189 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

