Samlyn Capital LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 93.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,724 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

