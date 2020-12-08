Samlyn Capital LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,094,000 after acquiring an additional 889,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after buying an additional 754,417 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Allegion by 29.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after buying an additional 461,899 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Allegion by 177.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after buying an additional 428,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 298.2% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,178,000 after buying an additional 276,555 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

