Samlyn Capital LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,488 shares of company stock worth $2,655,493 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

