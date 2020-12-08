SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 130,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 19,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 111,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

