SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Realty Income stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

