SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $54.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

