SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

EPD opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

