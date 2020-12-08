SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 46.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Motors by 55.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,553,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after buying an additional 556,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.39.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

