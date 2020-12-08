SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

