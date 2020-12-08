SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,485 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 141.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $172.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $181.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $357,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.