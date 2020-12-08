SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 520 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and have sold 66,938 shares valued at $36,463,831. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

Shares of NVDA opened at $544.27 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.80. The company has a market cap of $336.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.