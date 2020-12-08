SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 188,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $254,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 306,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.8% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 393,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,168 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

