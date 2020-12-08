SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 65,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 45.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 376,927 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

