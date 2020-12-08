SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $347.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.39 and its 200-day moving average is $313.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

