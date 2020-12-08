Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $585,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,762.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $1,071,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.