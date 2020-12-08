Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.
In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $585,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,762.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $1,071,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
