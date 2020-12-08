SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804,426 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,528,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 947,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 696,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,353,000 after purchasing an additional 637,349 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

