Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Square worth $313,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 387.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after purchasing an additional 523,105 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,166 shares of company stock worth $175,522,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $212.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.87 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Square from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

