Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 233,532 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,394 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,532 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises 0.5% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Best Buy worth $36,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

