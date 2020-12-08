Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 240,470 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 175.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,470 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 0.7% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.32% of Tractor Supply worth $54,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $137.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average of $137.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.