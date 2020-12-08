Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the period. The Southern makes up approximately 0.5% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of The Southern worth $35,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,240. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

