Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 244 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AutoZone worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,157.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,148.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,159.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.44 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.65.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.