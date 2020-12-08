SRS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359,688 shares during the quarter. Avis Budget Group makes up about 8.8% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 25.90% of Avis Budget Group worth $475,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,178.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 294,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 109,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,127.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 391,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,791. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.