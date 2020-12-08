SRS Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 118,967 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,000. NIKE makes up approximately 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.12.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 767,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,051,637. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $112.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

