SRS Investment Management LLC Has $347.54 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 6.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Twitter worth $347,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $68,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,112,526. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

