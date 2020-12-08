SRS Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.83 Million Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI)

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,000. Li Auto comprises 0.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.95% of Li Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $8,098,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,899,000.

Li Auto stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. 86 Research assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

