SRS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,976,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,118,000. Dynatrace makes up 3.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $23,771,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,221,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,879,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,045 shares of company stock worth $5,259,532. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

Dynatrace stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

